AEW Star Daniel Garcia Gets Candid About His Physique In The Wrestling Industry

The days of professional wrestlers looking like bodybuilders seem to be a thing of the past as athletes come in all shapes and sizes in 2024, and smaller wrestlers often main event wrestling events around the world. However, some performers like AEW's Daniel Garcia still want to look the part despite being very accomplished in the ring.

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Garcia was asked by Bully Ray what he would like to improve when it comes to his overall game. The AEW star, who has aspirations of winning a title in AEW, admitted that he knows he's not the biggest and wants to change that.

"I know I'm not in good wrestler shape, like huge," Garcia said. "I know I'm in good shape, I can go and wrestle for two hours and be fine. I know I'm not jacked, not that I want to be Hulk Hogan or anything, but I would like to get in a little bit better shape for TV purposes. I started working with Cezar Bonini this new year's, he works with a lot of people in AEW, he's a very good personal trainer and nutritionist, so I feel like that's one thing I'd like to work on."

Garcia, whose contract is set to expire soon, also revealed that he would like to get better at in-ring promos as he found cutting promos to be one of his biggest blindspots when he arrived at AEW in 2021. The 25-year-old stated that backstage segments and sit-down interviews are a lot different than when he has a live microphone in front of a crowd and would like to get more opportunities to speak in the ring.

