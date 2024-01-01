Daniel Garcia Talks Upcoming AEW Contract Expiration And Goals For 2024

Daniel Garcia has steadily grown his stature in AEW throughout his time with the company, having been a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society and now a blossoming singles star. However, his long-term future with AEW remains up in the air, as he confirmed his contract is up at the end of this year.

"Obviously, that's a big deal not just in wrestling just in life, you're contract being up, that's a very big deal," he said during the post-AEW Worlds End media scrum.

Despite being in the final year of his contract, Garcia doesn't appear to be looking to a future with another promotion. He has been used frequently as of late as part of the Continental Classic tournament, receiving plenty of praise for his performances in the Blue League, which is what he wants to concentrate on moving forward.

"I just want to prove over this next year that I can be an asset, I'm somebody that can be built around, and I think I've been doing that for the past month or so," he said.

Tony Khan himself admitted that he agreed with Garcia's final statement, proving that his boss has been impressed with his in-ring efforts in recent weeks. Of course, Garcia still has an entire year left on his deal which gives Khan plenty of time to negotiate a potential extension, and it remains to be seen what is next for him as the Continental Classic is now over. However, Garcia did score the pinfall victory for his team at Worlds End in the all-star eight-man tag team match, allowing him to end 2023 with plenty of momentum.

