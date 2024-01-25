AEW Star Daniel Garcia Reveals His 'Number One Focus' In Wrestling

Daniel Garcia has been part of quite a few memorable moments in AEW since joining the promotion, and while he's not a main event star yet, he seems to have the backing of many of the top names in the locker room. In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Garcia opened up about his aspirations in AEW going forward. The star revealed that he's one of the AEW talents whose contracts are expiring this year, but that this has led him to be more determined to be seen as a top guy.

"I've said this in many interviews, my contract is up this year so my number one focus is just earning another contract and showing that I am somebody that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy. That's my number one priority." Outside of signing another AEW contract, Garcia revealed his aspirations to capture gold, which he also believes will help prove his value as a top star.

"My priority outside of that? Is what a better way to show that you can be a top guy than by winning a title? And I would love-love-love to win some singles gold in AEW and you know, having some gold makes the DMs a lot easier." Lastly, Garcia briefly touched on the best moment of his career so far, and named his "AEW Dynamite" main event clash with Jon Moxley in 2022. "Probably my match against Mox, first time we were at the LA Forum, main event. Also, some stuff behind the scenes with Isiah that I can't talk about."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.