Daniel Garcia Comments On AEW Boss Tony Khan's Social Media Presence

AEW president Tony Khan is never one to mince his words on social media, and AEW star Daniel Garcia has discussed how he feels about it.

In the past, Khan has done everything from taking shots at Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, to even commenting on a recent WWE storyline. However, it seems that while some people have been rubbed the wrong way by Khan's words, some are very happy with it. One of those people is Daniel Garcia, who told Adrien Hernandez in a recent interview that he loves the fact his boss backs up his talent.

"A lot of people don't like what Tony says on Twitter, but I look at it like it's his company first and foremost, he can do whatever he wants," Garcia said. "He's the one putting the money behind this company, he's paying all our salaries, that's on him. But it's great to know that you have somebody willing to put themselves out there and that's willing to fight for his team. That's what I love about it, he says whatever he wants because he really believes in us and he knows that can back it up."

Garcia will have the chance to prove how far he's come over the past few months as he is set to team up with FTR on the upcoming episode of "AEW Collision." They will take on the House of Black in a Steel Cage Elimination match, marking the seventh time in AEW's history that a cage match will take place and the first time that a trios match will take place inside of the steel structure. The two teams had faced each other recently, and the match was won by House of Black.

Please credit Adrien Hernandez if you use quotes from this article and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.