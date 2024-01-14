AEW Collision Results 1/13 - Deonna Purrazzo In-Ring Debut, ROH World Six-Man Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the January 13 episode of "AEW Collison. This week's episode comes from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Tonight's episode will see Deonna Purrazzo make her "Collision" and official in-ring debut against Red Velvet. In May 2022, while Purrazzo was part of the TNA Wrestling roster, she wrestled on AEW TV in a losing effort to then-ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez. Also tonight, Adam Copeland will be doing an open challenge — for those who remember last week's "Collision," he faced Griff Garrison in his first open challenge.

Ahead of the Battle of the Belts special, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona will be defending their titles against Lance Archer, Dutch, and Vincent. Once again fans will see FTR versus House of Black, but this time Daniel Garcia will be teaming with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. Last week, Garcia had tried to save them from Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, and Brody King.