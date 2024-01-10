AEW CEO Tony Khan Blasts WWE Raw Angle In Heated Social Media Posts, Talent Respond

AEW President Tony Khan has often said that he is a wrestling fan first and foremost, and that he approaches wrestling from a fan's perspective. Khan's focus on win-loss records apparently isn't limited to All Elite Wrestling, as Khan has been keeping tabs on the wins and losses of WWE stars as well — including that of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who will wrestle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on next week's "WWE Raw."

"A double standard," an impassioned Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "[Hook] 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage?"

Not satisfied with just one outburst, Khan then took his war against Mahal to USA Network directly.

"A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days... because it's been literally a full year since he won a match," Khan wrote, quote-tweeting a post from the night before in which the USA Network's official account made a joke about Cagematch, Khan's oft-cited source for the quality of his programming. "You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often."

Khan's tweets didn't go unnoticed. WWE broadcaster Corey Graves was quick to tweet in support of Jinder, much to the delight of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood seemingly fired back to Graves's tweet by sending a similar message, but in support of Hook. Meanwhile, Mahal himself took to Twitter to ask simply, "Who tf is Hook?"