Tony Khan Touts Cagematch Ratings For Last Two Episodes Of AEW Dynamite

The online professional wrestling database known as Cagematch remains one of wrestling's most popular sources for results and statistics. It's also become an outlet for wrestling fans and pundits to submit their ratings for matches, events, and the performers themselves. Two recent ratings caught the attention of AEW President Tony Khan.

In a post on his Twitter, Khan revealed that the last two editions of "Dynamite" have garnered the highest back-to-back ratings in the show's history, according to fan-voting conducted on Cagematch. The rating for the May 17 edition of "Dynamite" currently stands at 9.08 out of 10, while last week's sits at a rating of 9.15.

"Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night!" Khan tweeted. "I thought it was a great show + it's been amazing to see such positive feedback from fans 2 weeks in a row! After 189 shows, #188 & #189 are the highest rated shows back-to-back by fans voting on cagematch in Dynamite history!"