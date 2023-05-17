Orange Cassidy Getting Unusual AEW International Title Defense At Double Or Nothing

Orange Cassidy has been defending his AEW International Championship against a seemingly endless parade of opponents over recent months. So, it seems to make sense that he would prefer a more efficient model of turning away title challengers.

After Cassidy stated that he would defend his championship against anyone who wants a shot, he learned during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" that at least 20 individuals had approached AEW President Tony Khan to express their interest. In response, Cassidy offered to take on all of his would-be challengers at once.

"20, huh?" Cassidy said during a backstage interview on "Dynamite." "That's a lot ... all right. I guess I'll just fight them all."

That will happen at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 28, where Cassidy will defend his title against 20 challengers in a Blackjack Battle Royale.