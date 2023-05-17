Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's Title Challenger At Double Or Nothing Revealed

As doubt clouds her on-screen medical status, the path Jamie Hayter must follow to remain AEW Women's World Champion into the summer is coming sharply into focus.

During Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," it was announced that Hayter will defend her title at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view against The Outcasts' Toni Storm. It's a rematch of the bout at Full Gear last November that saw Hayter win the title for the first time, by defeating Storm.

Hayter did not appear on Wednesday's "Dynamite," despite being promoted for a trios match against Storm and the rest of The Outcasts. AEW President Tony Khan announced just hours before the broadcast that Hayter was not medically cleared. Her health has been a key component of her story since she was rammed shoulder-first into the ring steps by Storm during a match on "Dynamite" last month.