AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/20 - Orange Cassidy Faces Wheeler Yuta, Darby Allin Takes On Claudio Castagnoli

Days out from challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship this coming Saturday at AEW Full Gear, Orange Cassidy will be going one-on-one with Moxley's Death Riders stablemate Wheeler Yuta. Not only did Cassidy and Yuta come face-to-face during last week's edition of "Dynamite" when the former challenged the latter to tonight's match which was accepted on Yuta's behalf by Moxley, but they are also no strangers to one another having been former allies as part of Best Friends.

Speaking of The Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli will be in action tonight as he squares off with Darby Allin. Following the aforementioned verbal exchange between Cassidy and Moxley, Allin blindsided The Death Riders with an attack and found himself in the bed of their truck until Castagnoi sent him colliding into a garage door with The Swing.

As she prepares to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship in Newark, New Jersey, Kris Statlander looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout tonight as she goes head-to-head with Hikaru Shida. Statlander and Shida are quite familiar with one another in the ring as both opponents and allies, dating back to a tag team match on the November 27, 2019 episode of "Dynamite" in which they joined forces with one another.

Ricochet will be teaming up with Will Hobbs, Mark Davis, and Will Ospreay to take on The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Ring of Honor World Television Champion Brian Cage, and AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match. The issues between the competitors in the match have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, with Ospreay and Mark Davis seeking retribution against their former United Empire stablemate Fletcher, Ricochet looking to dethrone Takeshita as International Champion, and Hobbs helping Ricochet defeat Takeshita and Fletcher on the November 6 edition of "Dynamite".

Additionally, Chris Jericho will be defending the Ring of Honor World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii next week, but before they meet in the ring, they will be putting pen to paper for the match tonight. BIG BOOM! A.J. will also be making an appearance on tonight's show ahead of his match against QT Marshall on the Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show at the Prudential Center, as will CMLL talent Mascara Dorada, Atlantis Jr., and Rey Hechicero.