Why Eric Bischoff Says AEW Dynamite Is 'One Of The Worst Shows' He's Ever Watched

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has never been one to hold back when it comes to his thoughts about AEW.

During a recent edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff reviewed "AEW Dynamite" and it's safe to say that he didn't hold back this time either.

"Where the best wrestle, my a**. That was some of the most horrible wrestling I've ever sat down and forced myself to watch. Some matches were okay, but it was garbage from beginning to the end. And I watched it last night because — I typically don't watch AEW, it's just not on my list of things to do, there's nothing about it that I find interesting or compelling," explained Bischoff.

He explained that he tuned in to see if AEW World Champion Jon Moxley genuinely did seize TBS, hoping he would see something he hadn't seen AEW do before. But, the show didn't change his thoughts about AEW as a whole.

"I think it was one of the worst wrestling shows I've ever watched. From the concrete floor in the arena up, it was so bad, so bad," declared the Hall of Fame.

Bischoff also explained why he thinks AEW is bad for the wrestling business, aside from people picking up a paycheck they wouldn't get anywhere else. He stated that any television executive who might want to get involved in the professional wrestling business would think it was a bad representation of what wrestling should be, and that they wouldn't want to get involved in it, hurting the entire business.