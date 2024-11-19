Why Eric Bischoff Says AEW Dynamite Is 'One Of The Worst Shows' He's Ever Watched
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has never been one to hold back when it comes to his thoughts about AEW.
During a recent edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff reviewed "AEW Dynamite" and it's safe to say that he didn't hold back this time either.
"Where the best wrestle, my a**. That was some of the most horrible wrestling I've ever sat down and forced myself to watch. Some matches were okay, but it was garbage from beginning to the end. And I watched it last night because — I typically don't watch AEW, it's just not on my list of things to do, there's nothing about it that I find interesting or compelling," explained Bischoff.
He explained that he tuned in to see if AEW World Champion Jon Moxley genuinely did seize TBS, hoping he would see something he hadn't seen AEW do before. But, the show didn't change his thoughts about AEW as a whole.
"I think it was one of the worst wrestling shows I've ever watched. From the concrete floor in the arena up, it was so bad, so bad," declared the Hall of Fame.
Bischoff also explained why he thinks AEW is bad for the wrestling business, aside from people picking up a paycheck they wouldn't get anywhere else. He stated that any television executive who might want to get involved in the professional wrestling business would think it was a bad representation of what wrestling should be, and that they wouldn't want to get involved in it, hurting the entire business.
What does Bischoff think is the root problem in AEW?
While it may seem that Eric Bischoff wants AEW to fail, he has previously expressed his wish for them to succeed as having two major wrestling companies on national television is best for everyone. However, he doesn't think AEW can improve while Tony Khan is booking the company.
"There's so much inherently wrong, and it starts with Tony Khan," Bischoff said. "It starts with the lack of vision, absolute lack of understanding, zero comprehension of what the wrestling audience, the 3 to 5 million active wrestling fans — depending on who you believe- — that do tune in to watch each and every week. That's your audience. It's not Dave Meltzer's f**king Figure Four Online dirt sheet universe, but that's who Tony Khan is booking to. Everything that's done in AEW is done from the perspective of Tony Khan's fandom, and unfortunately, Tony Khan's fandom doesn't represent the other 98.8% of people that enjoy professional wrestling."
Bischoff stated that Khan probably doesn't care about wasting his money because he's so rich already, so booking a poor show doesn't matter to him. But, he argued, that it matters to the wrestling industry.
Please credit "83 Weeks" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.