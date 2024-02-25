Eric Bischoff On Watching AEW Regularly: 'I'd Rather Chew My Arm Off'

AEW is making some backstage changes, bringing in Jennifer Pepperman to help with both men's and women's storylines, leaving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is wary albeit optimistic. On the latest "Strictly Business," Bischoff said that weekly AEW programming has become a struggle for him.

"Do I watch the show the show every week? F**k no," Bischoff said. "I'd rather chew off my arm than sit down for two hours of AEW it's that bad creatively for me. But I do drop in, I do follow certain aspects of AEW that either I'm interested in or I want to better understand for the purposes of doing this show for example."

Bischoff noted that his regular co-host, Jon Alba, frequently counters his critiques of AEW by saying that he doesn't watch the show every week. However, Bischoff had his own counter for that statement.

"I don't have to watch the f**king product," Bischoff said. "I don't have to sit down and watch two hours. I've been in the business for a minute or two." Bischoff believes he's been in the business for long enough to see the patterns of where AEW is going to go, and all signs point to them needing Pepperman to juice up the programming.

"The product needed someone like Jen. It's all chemistry. She's got all the tools," Bischoff said, hoping that AEW President Tony Khan doesn't get in her way. Bischoff's struggle with AEW programming is not out of character for the former WCW President, who recently said that he feels AEW is bad for the industry right now.

