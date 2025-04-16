Eric Bischoff Congratulates Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite Surpassing WCW Monday Nitro

Tonight, AEW is set to celebrate an impressive company milestone from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru" will be the 289th episode of the show since its inception in 2019, setting the record for most prime time episodes of any professional wrestling program on Turner Sports. This means "Dynamite" will officially surpass "WCW Nitro," which aired 288 episodes from 1995 until the promotion folded in 2001. Despite often being critical of AEW President Tony Khan and his creative decisions, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff applauded him for managing to eclipse Nitro's record on "83 Weeks."

"I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This obviously means a lot to them and congratulations. It does say a lot about Tony's commitment. Tony put his own money into this. You can judge the product, I can judge the product, I often have. I just don't watch it anymore, but truth is, his vision, his dream, his money, his commitment. So congratulations because what he did isn't easy, no matter how anybody feels about the product, it wasn't easy and it still isn't ... it doesn't bother me a bit, it just doesn't mean anything to me while it does to Tony and company."

Bischoff recently clarified that he often takes a negative stance when speaking about AEW due to Khan's previous remarks towards former WCW Owner Ted Turner. Three years ago, Khan claimed that if Turner knew 1% of what he did about professional wrestling, then WCW would still be in business today. Bischoff admitted that he lost all respect for Khan after those comments, but is not proud of his hatred towards the AEW President.

