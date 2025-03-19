Eric Bischoff Says He'd Be Less Critical Of AEW If It Weren't For These Remarks

Three years ago, AEW President Tony Khan claimed on social media that if former WCW owner Ted Turner knew 1% of what he did about the wrestling industry, then WCW would still be in business today. Eric Bischoff took offence to Khan's comments being the former President of WCW, and since then, he has consistently been critical of AEW's product and creative decisions. On multiple occasions, Bischoff has addressed Khan's claims about WCW, but in a recent edition of "83 Weeks," he admitted that he would be less critical of AEW if Khan never made his comments about Turner in the first place.

"Honest answer, yeah. I mean, I could bulls**t you here and I could probably say some smart sounded s**t that would make you think maybe it's true. But that really disappointed me, and it had nothing to do with me, it was just so disrespectful of someone who I have so much respect for and everybody that's in the industry today, should be thankful and grateful for what Ted Turner contributed to the business ... for him to come out and say that about Ted on the network that Ted Turner built from scratch, at a time when everybody thought Ted Turner was nuts ... it made me lose any respect."

Bischoff explained that he's not proud of his hatred towards Khan, and recognized that holding this grudge is a flaw of his, but will attempt to avoid talking about the topic moving forward. Bischoff also continued to express his appreciation for Turner, calling him a more badass version of Elon Musk and being thankful for taking a chance on a vision for a company that many people didn't believe in.

