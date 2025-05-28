AEW Dynamite Results 5/28 - AEW International Championship Four-Way Qualifier Match, Adam Page Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 28, 2025, coming to you live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!

After him and his Don Callis Family stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita emerged victorious over Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly of The Paragon at AEW Double or Nothing this past Sunday, Josh Alexander will be returning to action tonight as he goes head-to-head with Brody King in an AEW International Championship Four-Way Qualifier Match. The winner will earn a spot in an upcoming Four-Way Match, with a shot at the title currently held by Kenny Omega at the upcoming "Dynamite" Fyter Fest special on June 4.

"Hangman" Adam Page secured the opportunity to face Will Ospreay in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, having defeated the aforementioned Alexander in the quarterfinals and the aforementioned Fletcher in the semifinals. He ultimately defeated Ospreay this past Sunday at Double or Nothing, landing a clothesline and a pair of Buckshot Lariats in the closing moments of the bout. In light of such, Page will appearing on tonight's edition of "Dynamite" with something on his mind to share.

As of writing, no other matches have been announced for "Dynamite" but there is sure to be some further fallout from Double or Nothing. Mercedes Mone emerged victorious in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments to earn the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship respectively, while Toni Storm retained said title, Kazuchika Okada retained the AEW Continental Championship and The Hurt Syndicate retained the AEW Tag Team Championship. Ricochet also defeated Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match, and Willow Nightingale, The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and the aforementioned Omega defeated The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in Anarchy In The Arena.