Ex-STARDOM Wrestler Thekla Wins AEW Debut, Appears To Have First Feud On Fyter Fest

Following her surprise debut on the May 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," former STARDOM star Thekla made a successful in-ring debut for AEW, defeating Lady Frost at Fyter Fest.

"The Toxic Spider" kicked off the action by connecting a kick to the mid-section of Frost, before throwing her into the corner and hitting a Snapmere on the rebound. While Frost was down, Thekla hit a thrust kick to the head, which led to her putting on an illegal submission that she had to release before the count of five, something she was not happy with as she got into the face of the referee afterwards.

Frost had a glimmer of hope with some strikes of her own, but when she was whipped into the ropes, Thekla clasped onto them, much like a spider, and delivered a kick. Back on top, Thekla hit two running boots in the ropes before hitting a big forearm shot to knock Frost down. Thekla then performed her trademark spider walk before hitting a spear for what looked to be the finish, but "The Toxic Spider" wasn't done there. Thekla then locked in the Death Trap submission for the victory, keeping hold of it after the bell had rang.

After the match was over, Thekla locked in the illegal submission from the start of the match again, which led to Queen Aminata running down to the ring to make the save, who chased Thekla off, all while she had a smile on her face after what she had just done to Frost. Following the commercial break, Aminata cut a backstage promo telling Thekla that she is used to new people coming into AEW trying to make a name for themselves at the expense of people like herself, but stated that spiders get killed in Africa and challenged Thekla to a singles match for the Summer Blockbuster TV special on June 11.