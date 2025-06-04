AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/31/25

With Double or Nothing out of the way, All Elite Wrestling are firmly on the road to All In Texas on July 12, and the latest stop on that journey was the May 31 episode of "AEW Collision." Mina Shirakawa bounced back from her loss to Toni Storm with a win over Skye Blue, Kazuchika Okada defeated Anthony Bowens in an AEW Continental Championship eliminator match, and both Claudio Castagnoli and CMLL star Mascara Dorada earned themselves a spot in the AEW International Championship match at Fyter Fest on June 4.

The May 31 episode of "Collision" was also another situation where AEW benefited from having a strong lead-in as the show aired immediately after the final episode of "Inside The NBA" on TNT, which itself followed game six of the Eastern Conference NBA play-off final between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. This led to "Collision's" average viewership coming in at 504,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics, a 43% increase on the previous week's 353,000 viewers, and 34% above the trailing four week average of 376,000. The lead-in gave "Collision" a total number of 961,000 in the first quarter, but that did slip down to 273,000 viewers by 1:43AM ET, the time the show ended.

With all that said, the big lead-in also gave "Collision" a 0.18 number in the key 18-49 demographic, a staggering 125% rise on the 0.08 number posted on May 22, with 0.08 also being the trailing four week average in the demo. However, the cable and network rankings for Saturday night have not yet been released at the time of writing, but Wrestlenomics were able to confirm that "Collision" ranked just behind the UFC Fight Night card that aired on ESPN, which averaged 578,000 viewers, and posted a 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic.