Dave Meltzer Addresses Future Of AEW Collision

Between just WWE and AEW, five days out of the week feature a show from either brand, and although some programs perform better than others due to entertainment value, its timeslot, and general intrigue, sometimes the day it airs can also have a major impact. Wednesdays have worked well for "AEW Dynamite" over the last five years, but the same can't be said for "AEW Collision," which has struggled to accumulate strong ratings on Saturday nights due to the amount of sports competition. AEW has attempted to air their flagship Saturday program after prominent sporting events to draw viewership, such as March Madness earlier this month. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," "Collision" could be moving to a different night in the near future.

"They are monitoring the situations when it comes to Saturdays with WWE major shows, in particular Saturday Night's Main Event because TNT doesn't want to go against a wrestling show on NBC, understandably so ... perhaps pay-per-views as well, obviously they don't want to go against WrestleMania and also that week there's probably other commitments for TNT anyway." Meltzer said. "So I think that this may be a test, come very soon TNT is not going to have the NBA. This is the last season for the NBA and after that they have Thursday free year round and it would make a lot of sense to move Collision to Thursday. Thursday will draw bigger ratings, it'll have far less sports competition, WWE doesn't run on Thursday."

Meltzer continued to explain that Thursday is the "superior" day for "Collision" from both a broadcasting and company standpoint, but believes that the programming change will likely not take place anytime soon.

