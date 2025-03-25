Two-Night AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/22-23

This past weekend, "AEW Collision" aired in two parts at fairly unusual hours due to the NCAA March Madness tournament, with one hour of "Collision" on Saturday night and another on Sunday. Tony Khan dubbed the two-parter a Slam Dunk special, and a new report from Wrestlenomics breaks down the TV ratings for both episodes, which seem to have been a success for the promotion.

Saturday night's "Collision" began at 11:08 p.m. ET, with the Gonzaga-Houston basketball game preceding it. The lead-in was a big help, as the show drew an average of 554,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That marks the highest "Collision" rating since December of last year, which Wrestlenomics noted had a college football playoff game as the lead-in.

The following night, "Collision" started at 11:15 p.m. and brought in an even larger audience, with 584,000 viewers on average and a P18-49 rating of 0.22. In the key demo, the episode had the largest audience since July 2023. The game ahead of Sunday's "Collision" saw Michigan State defeat New Mexico to advance to the tournament's third round.

The weekend's shows featured a few notable developments, including a 20-minute draw between TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole, with Cole going on to challenge Garcia to a rematch. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer of The Don Callis Family picked up a win in Saturday's main event, while Los Titanes del Aire (Hologram and Komander) defeated Dralistico and The Beast Mortos in a tag bout to close Sunday's "Collision."