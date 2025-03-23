AEW Collision Live Coverage 3/22 - TNT Title On The Line For Slam Dunk Saturday

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday" on March 22 from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

"Collision" is being split into two nights due to the NBA. After having their fantastic match for the TNT Championship declared a no contest after interference by Shane Taylor Promotions, Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole will have a rematch for the title. To ensure a clean finish, everyone is banned from ringside.

Julia Hart and Queen Aminata will go head-to-head for a third time in their rubber match. Hart won the first round and Aminata picked up the win two weeks ago.

Last Saturday, the Murder Machines decimated their opponents so quickly that their names weren't even announced. Tonight they'll be joined by fellow Don Callis Family member, Konosuke Takeshita as they take on Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Rocky Romero.

Max Caster is winless since beginning his Open Challenge. He looks to change that tonight.