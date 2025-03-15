AEW Collision Live Coverage 3/15 - International Title Tournament Continues, Rosa Vs. Bayne

We're live with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness as Ricochet makes his way to the ring followed by Shibata.

Ricochet dodges Shibata by going to each corner before putting Shibata in side headlock. Shibata kicked him in the thigh and Ricochet fell to the mat. Ricochet put him in another side headlock and shoulder tackled him. Shibata sat in the middle of the ring and refused to move.

Ricochet ran at him and Shibata ducked. Shibata with a PK kick to Ricochet's back. Ricochet went to the outside and Shibata ran at him and Ricochet corkscrewed his leg. Ricochet followed with a lariat from the top rope. Ricochet rammed him into the barricade and the apron. Back in the ring, Ricochet maintains offense.

After the break, Ricochet chopped Shibata repeatedly until he got to his feet. Shibata hit him with a forearm and he dropped to the ground. Shibata ran the ropes and Ricochet took him down with a dropkick. Shibata is still down, so Ricochet drops in front of him. Shibata sat up and Ricochet slapped him repeatedly. Shibata placed his hand on Ricochet's head as Ricochet slapped at him. Shibata did the Claw on Ricochet's as they got to their feet. Shibata kicked him in the gut and sent Ricochet to the corner and kicked him in the face. He stomped Ricochet in the corner. Shibata ran for a dropkick, but stopped in front of Ricochet, who had covered himself, and slapped his bald head.

Shibata followed with a suplex and pinned him for two. Ricochet was on the ropes and Shibata forearmed him. Ricochet with a brainbuster and Shibata immediately popped up to suplex him. Ricochet kicked him several times and bounced off the rope for a kickback, but Shibata caught his ankle and locked in the stepover toehold and a face hold. Ricochet crawled to the rope. Ricochet broke a gutwrench and sent Shibata into the corner. Shibata put Ricochet in a sleeper hold and Ricochet picked him and tossed him and kicked him in the head. He followed with an off the rope moonsault and a standing Shooting Star Press, but only got the two count.

Ricochet picked up Shibata, but Shibata flipped over his head and put him in the sleeper hold. Ricochet got out, but he locked it in again. Ricochet used the ropes to get out of it and rolled up Shibata. Shibata put him in another sleeper hold. Shibata kneed him in the gut and did a backbreaker. He tried to kick Ricochet, but he ducked and got to his feet. Shibata followed him into the corner and Ricochet hit him with a back elbow. He rolled up Shibata and put his feets on the ropes. The referee missed it and Ricochet advanced to the tournament final.

Winner: Ricochet