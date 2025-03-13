Orange Cassidy Gets AEW International Title Tournament Win Over Hechicero On Dynamite

The AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament kicked off on the March 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" with "Speedball" Mike Bailey making his debut for the company by defeating The Beast Mortos. It has now been confirmed that Bailey will be joined by Orange Cassidy in next week's four way match to determine who faces Kenny Omega at Dynasty as he picked up a big victory over CMLL star Hechicero.

The "Alchemist of the Ring" was clearly not a fan of Cassidy's pockets as he was flustered early on as Cassidy got into his head. The match quickly went into a commercial break, which saw Hechicero gain the advantage by tripping Cassidy while his hands were in his pockets and attempting various submissions soon after. Following a big knee in the corner, the action spilled to the outside where Cassidy was thrown into the ring steps, and got a boot to the face for good measure. Back in the ring, Hechicero put Cassidy in a full nelson, before hitting a side slam that earned a near fall, and a Pumphandle suplex as the match came out of commercial.

Cassidy then tried to create some distance, but Hechicero caught him in the ropes with a sleeper hold, and a dragon screw as the luchador began targeting the leg. A momentary distraction saw Cassidy hit a crossbody from the top, but couldn't land the tornado DDT as Hechicero countered it into spinning hammerlock backbreaker for a two count. Hechicero went for a suplex, but that was countered into a Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy, who finally landed the tornado DDT. However, he couldn't kip up due to his injured leg, giving Hechicero enough time to recover as he caught Cassidy flying in with a top rope elbow, attempting even more submissions.

The match ended with Cassidy failing to land another Stundog Millionaire, and an Orange punch, but was able to use Hechicero's momentum against him following a Tilterwhirl head scissors as he ended up in the Mouse Trap, and with no way to kick out, Cassidy secured the victory. After the match, "Speedball" Mike Bailey made an appearance at the top of the ramp to hype up him and Cassidy reaching the next round of the tournament as the show went off the air.