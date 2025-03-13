Speedball Mike Bailey Makes AEW Debut Via International Title Tournament On Dynamite

After months of rumors about where he could end up and where that could be, former TNA X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey officially debuted on the March 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

It had been reported back in 2024 that Bailey was AEW-bound after his contract with TNA Wrestling had expired, but fans were unsure as to when he would make his debut. His arrival was teased via a vignette on an episode of "AEW Collision" in February, and after the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament was announced with a mystery wildcard slot, fans expected the Canadian veteran to make his debut.

However, Bailey didn't have it easy in his debut as he was drawn against The Beast Mortos, who didn't seen too fussed about Bailey showing him respect in the opening stages. While Bailey did showcase how vicious his kicks were, Mortos was able to take control on the outside, but that didn't last long as Bailey made a comeback with kicks, chops, and a big dive over the top rope into the commercial break.

Mortos found his way back into the match after Bailey was crotched on the top rope, hitting a corkscrew tope to the outside, before executing a backbreaker, a pop up Samoan Drop, and after Bailey met him up top, an avalanche press slam for a near fall. A series of roll ups followed, but Bailey was able to withstand the onslaught of Mortos, landing a moonsault knee drop and a picture perfect crescent kick to the head to pick up his first victory in AEW. "Speedball" now advances to the four-way final of the tournament on March 19, and will be joined by either Orange Cassidy or Hechicero later tonight. The winner of that match will face Kenny Omega at Dynasty on April 6, who has already made it clear that he wants to face the best AEW has to offer.