Backstage Details On Speedball Mike Bailey's AEW Signing & Upcoming Debut

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is heading to AEW, as announced by a recent video package on "Collision." The former X-Division Champion made a name for himself not only in TNA but also on the independent scene and through appearances in NJPW, even taking part in the 2023 Best of Super Juniors tournament, where he made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated.

According to Fightful Select, Bailey wrapped up with TNA in October, which led to interest from both WWE and AEW, negotiated through an agent, but his contract didn't expire until the end of the year. Bailey reportedly had to deal with visa issues before making his AEW debut, which is why it's happening so long after his contract expired. His visa is reportedly in the approval process but has not gone through as of publication.

Saturday's video package did not make it clear when the three-time X-Division Champion would be debuting, likely due to the aforementioned visa process, merely billing him as "coming soon."

Bailey is not the only former TNA star to find a landing place after their departure, as former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made her debut as a WWE Superstar in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, after appearing numerous times in the company as a representative of TNA. Grace is now an "NXT" Superstar, debuting on the brand at the Vengeance Day PLE earlier this month. She since teamed with WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia to defeat Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade on a recent episode of "NXT."