AEW Collision Airs Video Package Hyping Upcoming Debut Of Former TNA X-Division Champ

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is finally coming to AEW. His impending debut was teased during "AEW Collision" with a vignette, confirming his move from TNA as had been expected last year. No date was given for when he is scheduled to make his full debut.

The former X-Division Champion was reportedly expected to join AEW after finishing up with TNA in November last year, dropping the title in his final match with the promotion against Moose, and finishing his 2024 indie schedule with DPW in December. At that event, he likewise finished up by dropping the DPW Tag titles alongside Jake Something to Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku.

Bailey spent three years signed to TNA, accruing as many X-Division titles during his tenure but never managing to use Option C nor win the World Championship. He has also carved a name globally working for promotions around the world including the likes of NJPW, RevPro, GCW, AAA, Maple Leaf, and DDT Pro Wrestling, as well as a single ROH appearance prior to the brand's acquisition by AEW President Tony Khan. Bailey also wrestled on the AEW co-promoted "Jericho Cruise" in January last year. His eventual debut will be his first action of 2025.