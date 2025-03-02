AEW Collision Results 3/1/25: TNT Championship On The Line, Kenny Omega Speaks

Strong and Cash start us off by trying to one up each other. Cash took Strong to the mat, but Strong put him in the headscissors. Strong took him down a second time and then twice more with shoulder tackles. Cash took Strong down, but he got to his feet and tagged in KOR.

KOR backed Dax into the corner and kicked him. Dax responded with a chop and took him down with a shoulder tackle. KOR kneed him in the gut into his corner and tagged in Strong. They each copped Dax several times. Dax did a Manhattan Drop on KOR, sending him to the outside. Cash did a baseball slide into Strong. KOR dropkicked Cash and Strong dropped him on the barricade.

Back in the ring, Strong covered Cash for once. He put him in a headlock and backed him into the corner. KOR did knee lifts and an abdominal stretch. Dax tagged in an punched KOR in the face and suplexed Strong and slammed KOR on top of him. Dax with a small package. He chopped KOR in the corner. Strong broke it up and paid for it. KOR kicked Dax's thigh, but Dax responded with a piledriver for the win.

KOR's leg was on the rope, but the ref didn't see it. On the replay, it was clear that KOR's leg was up. The ref declared Dax as the winner, but KOR demanded they restart the match. The ref restarted it.

Dax threw KOR into the ringpost. KOR slammed Dax's face into the turnbuckle and Dax stumbled back and tagged in Cash. Cash hit KOR in the back, punched him, chopped and uppercut him. While the ref was distracted, Dax hit KOR in the back.

After the break, KOR did a jawbreaker on Dax. Cash tagged in and blocked KOR from tagging in Strong. KOR moved and Cash landed on the turnbuckle. Dax blocked by KOR, but he made it to Strong. Strong cleaned house. He dropkicked Dax and followed with a knee lift. He suplexed him and covered Dax for two.

Dax chopped Strong multiple times. Strong got in forearms. Strong did a fallaway slam on Cash. Strong suplexed Dax. Strong splashed Dax and tagged in KOR and they double teamed him only for Cash to break up the pin. Strong went after Cash, but Cash sent him over the ropes. KOR put Cash in an ankle lock, but he's not the legal man. Dax broke it up and rolled up KOR.

KOR got out of it and pushed Dax into Cash. KOR rolled up Dax and then switched to an ankle lock. Dax kicked free and KOR's momentum took him to the ropes and Cash hit him in the face. Dax rolled him for two.

FTR went for a spike piledriver, but Strong ran into the ring and knocked Cash out of the ring. KOR struck Dax until he fell and put him between his legs, but Cash knocked Strong off the turnbuckle. KOR has Dax in an Octopus hold, but Cash dove from the rope to break it up. Cash pinned KOR for two. FTR executed the double spike piledriver, but Strong broke it up.

Dax sent Roddy to the outside. Cash put KOR on the turnbuckle and tagged i Dax. Roddy has KOR by the boots to keep Dax from doing anything. KOR punched Dax to the mat. Cash and Roddy battle on the outside. Dax did a Superplex and Cash did a splash from the opposite corner. Cash covered KOR for two, but O'Reilly got the shoulder up. FTR can't believe it wasn't three. FTR went for Shatter Machine, while KOR was in the air, Strong jumped up and hit Dax with a knee and they dropped KOR. Strong and KOR did a double team move for the win.

Winner: Undisputed Kingdom



After the match, KOR and Strong offered their hands and FTR dipped.