Konosuke Takeshita Retains AEW International Title On Dynamite, Will Face Kenny Omega

Konosuke Takeshita is still AEW International Champion despite Orange Cassidy's best efforts in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." Takeshita will now go on to defend his gold against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution after Omega called him out following their tag team bout at Grand Slam: Australia. Cassidy was looking to become the first three-time International Champion in the company, but it wasn't his night.

Before the match got started, Takeshita gently took off Cassidy's glasses and tore them apart. Cassidy pulled out another pair and the champion took him out, and took his glasses once again and gave them to Don Callis, who was on commentary. The pair went back and forth with hard strikes until they spilled over the top rope. Cassidy ended up on the announce desk and was able to get his hands in his pockets and hit a Beach Break, sending Takeshita through the desk. They both got back in the ring at the last second and Cassidy hit an Orange Punch, but Takeshita rolled out of the ring. Cassidy hit him with a dive, then a DDT, but got distracted by Callis at ringside. Cassidy went up top, but Takeshita caught him with an elbow strike.

Cassidy immediately followed up with a Stun Dog Millionaire, and the two went back-and-forth in a wild final sequence of the match, trading big counters. Takeshita hit a Falcon Arrow on Cassidy for the victory. He mocked Omega after the match, hitting his signature pose as "Dynamite" went off the air.