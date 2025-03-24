AEW Collision Live Coverage 3/23 - World Trios Titles On The Line For Slam Dunk Sunday

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday" on March 23 from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

We had one night of "Collision" action last night. On "Dynamite", the Death Riders returned to help Jon Moxley dismantle Cope. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta will put their Trios Championships on the line against Top Flight and AR Fox.

After issues with each other for weeks, ROH TV Champion Komander and Hologram will team up to take on LFI's Beast Mortos and Dralistico.

On "Dynamite", Bandido challenged Chris Jericho after The Learning Tree attacked his brother, Gravity, in front of his mother and sisters. Johnny TV said that this is the biggest "Collision" in history and a match between them would mean big ratings.

Harley will also be in action.