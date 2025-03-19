AEW Dynamite Results 3/19 - AEW World Title Street Fight, Dynasty International Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 19, 2025, coming to you live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska!

Jon Moxley will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining at AEW Revolution as he defends against Cope in a Street Fight. While Swerve Strickland also has a shot at Moxley's title that awaits him after defeating Ricochet at Revolution, Cope's plans to challenge Moxley at the pay-per-view event in singles action were thrown out the window though when Christian Cage cashed in his contract for a title match to turn things into a Three Way Match.

Kenny Omega will find out who will be challenging him for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty when the newest member of AEW's roster "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy, the aforementioned Ricochet, and The Don Callis Family's Mark Davis square off in a Four-Way Match in the finals of Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Bailey and Cassidy defeated The Beast Mortos and Hechicero respectively during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" to secure their spots in tonight's match, while Ricochet and Davis emerge victorious over Katsuyori Shibata and Mark Briscoe respectively this past Saturday on "AEW Collision".

As tensions between them continue to be on the rise, Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne will be meeting with one another in the ring once again tonight as they go head-to-head. Bayne has previously bested Statlander on the February 19 episode of "Dynamite" and joined forces with Penelope Ford to defeat Statlander and Thunder Rosa on the March 5 episode of the show. The two women encountered one another again last week when Bayne levelled Statlander with an F5 after the latter had come to the aid of Willow Nightingale when she was being beaten down by the aforementioned Ford.