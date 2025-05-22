AEW Collision Live Coverage 5/22 - Mercedes Moné Vs. Reyna Isis, FTR Contract Signing

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of a special Thursday episode of "AEW Collision" on May 22, 2025, coming to you live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico!

It's the go home "Collision" before "Double or Nothing" this Sunday. Ahead of her Owen Hart Cup Tournament match, TBS champion Mercedes Moné will put her title on the line against CMLL's Reyna Isis. More CMLL stars will be in action when Mistico, Templario, and Mascara Dorado will face Volador Jr., Magnus, and Rugido.

Ahead of Speedball Bailey's match at the pay-per-view, he will team up with Komander to take on RUSH & Dralistico. They attacked Bailey last week when he challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship.

"The ProtoStar" Kyle Fletcher will be in action against Jay Lethal. Another member of the Don Callis Family, Josh Alexander will face off against AR Fox, a man who has been battling the DCF for weeks.

GYV showed up backstage last week and called Paragon "soft" and challenged them to a match tonight to prove them wrong.

After accepting the match for "Double or Nothing", Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia will have a contract signing to make their match with FTR official.