Nigel McGuinness To Work Fourth Match Since 2011 Retirement At AEW Double Or Nothing

Nigel McGuinness will return to the ring at AEW Double or Nothing.

McGuinness has found himself embroiled in Daniel Garcia's feud with FTR in recent weeks, with the "Top Guys" turning heel and standing against their former ally in Garcia; McGuinness and Dax Harwood came to blows during a singles match against Garcia, prompting the commentator to leave his position and render the match at hand a no contest.

During this past week's "Dynamite" he sought to apologize for costing Garcia his shot at vengeance, but before they could settle their dispute they were met by FTR's new manager, Stokely Hathaway.

The challenge was then put to McGuinness and Garcia to put their differences aside for a tag match against FTR, which was accepted by McGuinness before being blindsided by the opposing team. During Saturday's "AEW Collision," the bout was made official for the upcoming Double or Nothing event. McGuinness reasoned that he had come to the realization that until he gets in the ring with FTR they will not stop provoking him, and confirmed that he would be wrestling just his fourth match since 2011 on May 25.

Next Sunday, May 25

Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

AEW Double or Nothing@McGuinnessNigel + Daniel Garcia vs@DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR After Dax and Cash crossed the line repeatedly, Daniel Garcia will join forces with Nigel McGuinness to collide vs FTR at #AEWDoN on ppv next Sunday! pic.twitter.com/q9sSNf5Yto — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2025

McGuinness last wrestled as a surprise open challenge opponent for Lee Moriarty's ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle in December, having made his full return to the ring earlier as part of the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In earlier in the year. He wrestled Bryan Danielson at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last year to mark his first traditional singles match since retiring over 14 years ago.