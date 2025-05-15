FTR Challenges Nigel McGuinness To Tag Match Alongside Daniel Garcia On AEW Dynamite

Nigel McGuinness recently stuck his nose in Daniel Garcia's business, accidentally costing the former AEW TNT Champion a match against Dax Harwood recently. McGuinness did his best to apologize to the wayward wrestler on "AEW Dynamite," but the moment was interrupted by a modicum of chicanery.

FTR's advocate Stokely Hathaway crashed McGuinness's apology to Garcia on Wednesday, promising that neither Harwood nor Cash Wheeler was in the building. Hathaway challenged McGuinness and Garcia to put their issues with each other aside and have a match on next week's "Dynamite," where there would be no consequences for what FTR does to McGuinness or Garcia. After the challenge was accepted, Wheeler and Harwood proved Hathaway's promise false and attacked McGuinness and Garcia.

The match will mark McGuinness's first of the year, as the former ROH World Champion has not wrestled since his December match against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. McGuinness's time in AEW has been something of a miracle, as the former ROH Pure Champion has been medically unable to compete for many years before making his return at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in 2024.