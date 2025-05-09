Nigel McGuinness Removes Headphones To Fight FTR In Chaotic AEW Collision Main Event

The main event of "AEW Collision" between Daniel Garcia and Dax Harwood saw the match thrown out as Nigel McGuinness got physical with FTR.

Harwood and Garcia were scheduled to face one another in the fallout of FTR's heel turn, with Garcia taking exception to their new attitude in what they have since called a betrayal.

They fought an aggressive bout, with Harwood busted open early and looking to wear his smaller opponent down with the help of Stokely Hathaway and Cash Wheeler at ringside. Eventually the fight was taken into the crowd, with the pair of them coming by the commentary area to bring Harwood into conflict with McGuinness. They then jawed at one another while Garcia crawled back to the ring, with Harwood eventually shoving McGuinness before turning to resume his match.

However, McGuinness followed Harwood back to the ring, entering and attacking him as referee Bryce Remsburg tried to hold Wheeler and Hathaway away from getting involved. He ultimately failed that task, with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard also entering the fold to help McGuinness and Garcia fend off FTR.

Nigel McGuinness last wrestled in December, facing Lee Moriarty in a ROH Pure Championship open challenge at Final Battle. That was his third match since 2011, having returned to the ring at All In 2024 to appear in a gauntlet match, and then later wrestling Bryan Danielson at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" a month later.