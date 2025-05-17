AEW Collision Live Coverage 5/17 - Hobbs Vs. Yuta, Chicago Street Fight, Mongo Tribute

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Beach Break" on May 17, 2025, coming to you from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Tonight's episode is dedicated to the late Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The former Chicago Bear-turned-wrestler died from ALS in April. McMichael's family along with long-time friend, Ric Flair, will honor him.

Following the main event on "Dynamite" between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley, a melee broke out between Death Riders and Team AEW. Tonight, one third of the AEW Trios Champions, Powerhouse Hobbs will face off against Wheeler Yuta.

Last week, AR Fox was part of an 8-man tag against The Don Callis Family. Tonight, he'll go one-on-one with the "Protostar" Kyle Fletcher. Members of the DCF, Lance Archer and RPG Vice will face ISHII, ROH World Champion, Bandido, and Brody King. Speedball Bailey will take on Blake Christian.

Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & KAUN) have been working to prove themselves as tag team champion material while The Learning Tree (Bryan Keith & Big Bill) are trying to impress a disappointed, Chris Jericho. Last Saturday, they brawled backstage. This week, they'll face off in a Chicago Street Fight. Speaking of tag team champions, CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) will take on ROH Tag Team Champions, Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) to determine the Number One contender, who will face the Hurt Syndicate at "Double or Nothing".

Anna Jay came to the aid of Harley Cameron at Atlantic City after she was being beatdown by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Jay will face Bayne in singles action.