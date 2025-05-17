AEW Collision Live Coverage 5/17 - Hobbs Vs. Yuta, Chicago Street Fight, Mongo Tribute
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Beach Break" on May 17, 2025, coming to you from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois!
Tonight's episode is dedicated to the late Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The former Chicago Bear-turned-wrestler died from ALS in April. McMichael's family along with long-time friend, Ric Flair, will honor him.
Following the main event on "Dynamite" between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley, a melee broke out between Death Riders and Team AEW. Tonight, one third of the AEW Trios Champions, Powerhouse Hobbs will face off against Wheeler Yuta.
Last week, AR Fox was part of an 8-man tag against The Don Callis Family. Tonight, he'll go one-on-one with the "Protostar" Kyle Fletcher. Members of the DCF, Lance Archer and RPG Vice will face ISHII, ROH World Champion, Bandido, and Brody King. Speedball Bailey will take on Blake Christian.
Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & KAUN) have been working to prove themselves as tag team champion material while The Learning Tree (Bryan Keith & Big Bill) are trying to impress a disappointed, Chris Jericho. Last Saturday, they brawled backstage. This week, they'll face off in a Chicago Street Fight. Speaking of tag team champions, CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) will take on ROH Tag Team Champions, Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) to determine the Number One contender, who will face the Hurt Syndicate at "Double or Nothing".
Anna Jay came to the aid of Harley Cameron at Atlantic City after she was being beatdown by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Jay will face Bayne in singles action.
Megan Bayne (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Anna Jay (w/ Harley Cameron)
Megan Bayne is accompanied to the ring by Penelope Ford. Anna Jay follows and is accompanied by Harley Cameron. Bayne picked her up and put her in the turnbuckle and hit repeated shoulder tackles. She went for a pick up, but Anna got down and hit her with forearms. Bayne sent her to the corner, but Anna moved to the apron to do a spinning heel kick. While the ref was distracted, Ford grabbed Anna's foot. Bayne kicked her off the apron and Ford did a moonsault onto Anna.
Bayne sent her into the barricade, then slammed her on the ring apron. Bayne got back in the ring and put Jay in a bear hug before suplexing her. Bayne dragged her to the apron for a senton, but Anna rolled back into the ring. Anna with a jawbreaker. They exchanged strikes. Anna with a backstabber and a leg lariat in the corner. Bayne went for a Fate's Descent, but Anna fought out of it and landed on the apron. She did a shoulder tackle through the middle rope before doing a neckbreaker over the top one. Bayne charged at Anna, who pulled the rope down to send her tumbling to the floor. Anna does a crossbody, taking out Bayne and Ford.
Back in the ring, Jay did a blockbuster from the top rope. Bayne responded with a Falcon Arrow, but Anna kicked out. Bayne slaps her and sets up for Fate's Descent, but Anna countered with a DDT. Anna put Bayne in a sleeper, but Bayne stood up and backed her into the rope. Ford pulled the turnbuckle off and Cameron fought her to the back. Bayne Irish whipped her to the corner, but Anna stopped herself and did a drop toehold and covered her for two. Anna put her in the Queenslayer, but Bayne got to her feet and slammed her into the exposed turnbuckle. Bayne finally hits Fate Descent for the win.
Winner: Anna Jay
After the match, they cut to commentary. Nigel McGuinness said if he never gets in the ring with FTR, it'll never end. McGuinness accepts as he will team with Daniel Garcia at "Double or Nothing".