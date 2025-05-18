AEW Collision Broadcast Abruptly Ends 30 Minutes Early Due To 'Technical Difficulties'

Saturday night's "AEW Collision: Beach Break" airing was cut short by half an hour due to technical issues.

This weekend's show was taped in advance following "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" on Wednesday, and things appeared to be going as usual for viewers when at about an hour-and-a-half into the episode, the airing ended prematurely and the MAX streaming platform began showing the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led "Black Adam" comic-book movie.

AEW CEO Tony Khan has since taken to social media to confirm that technical issues with the studio transmission were at fault, apologizing for the inconvenience and assuring that the show will air in its entirety as soon as possible.

"We're having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight! I'm sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We'll have the complete show up on [MAX] and in its entirety on [TNT Drama] West 8PM PT/9PM MT/10PM CT/11PM ET tonight!"

Following Khan's announcement, the official AEW on TV account on X confirmed that the later West Coast airing will be unaffected by the issues.

"Due to technical difficulties, #AEWCollision Beach Break East Coast airing was cut short. West Coast airing will be unaffected. We will have an On-Demand version available on [MAX] and the TNT app as soon as possible," the post read, continuing to once again apologize for the inconvenience and likening the issues to a bump in the ring. "We apologize for the inconvenience, and appreciate you hanging with us! We are committed to providing you with the Best Wrestling on the planet. We'll take this bump and get on with it."

"Collision" had aired almost in its entirety before cutting off, with just matches between Powerhouse Hobbs against Wheeler Yuta and the Sons of Texas against Cru, the latter of which for an opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing on the line, left to go.