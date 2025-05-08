AEW Collision Live Coverage 5/8 - Willow Nightingale Vs. Kris Statlander, Ricochet In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of a special Thursday night edition of "AEW Collision" on May 8, 2025, coming to you live from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan!

On "Dynamite", Alicia Atout was interviewing Willow Nightingale when they were interrupted by Kris Statlander. Nightingale told her former friend she had nothing to say to her. As she started to walk away, Nightingale grabbed her arm to challenge her to a match tonight.

Last night, the Young Bucks and Ricochet defeated Speedball Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Swerve Strickland. Tonight, Ricochet will face Angelico. Speedball will take on Dralistico in a rematch. Bailey defeated him in their first matchup.

Following the main event of last week's "Collision", Daniel Garcia challenged any member of FTR to a match. This match was granted for tonight and he will face Cash Wheeler or Dax Harwood.

Last month, Anthony Bowens defeated Blake Christian. Tonight, he'll face Christian's friend, "Big Shotty" Lee Johnson.

After losing to Hangman Page in the Owen Cup last week, Kyle Fletcher returns to action. He'll be joined by Don Callis Family members Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent to take on The Outrunners, AR Fox, and ROH World Champion, Bandido.