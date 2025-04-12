AEW Collision Live Coverage 4/12 - Three Owen Hart Cup Matches, Bayne & Bowens In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on April 12, 2025 from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.
Tonight's episode is sponsored by MAX's "Last of Us" as the Owen Cup tournament continues. Harley Cameron takes on ROH Women's Champion, Athena. The champ's Minion, Billie Starkz faces Jamie Hayter in a rematch from a couple weeks ago.
"Timeless" Toni Storm will address the Owen Cup competitors. We'll also hear from the TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné. She will face the winner of Cameron vs. Athena. Megan Bayne will also be in action for the first time since Storm defeated her at "Dynasty".
On the men's side, Konosuke Takeshita will take on Brody King. Takeshita faced Hiroshi Tanahashi last night in "The Ace's" final U.S. match.
Last week, Anthony Bowens returned during "Zero Hour" to defeat Max Caster in his open challenge. Tonight, he'll face off against "Vanilla Baby" Blake Christian.
We'll also hear from FTR after they turned on Cope at "Dynasty".
We hear from FTR
FTR make their way to the ring. Cash claims what happened on Saturday wasn't easy for him and it wasn't premeditated. Dax convinced him that Cope was holding back their careers to help his own. Dax said instead of asking them "why?", fans should be thanking them because they gave him everything Cope wanted. He thinks what they did was right and then continues to ramble. He invited Tony Schiavone into the ring and Nigel tried to stop him.
Schiavone said they were wrong for what they did. When he contradicted Dax, he stopped him. Dax put Schiavone between his legs, but Nigel stopped them. Daniel Garcia tried to intervene and Dax knocked him down. They apologized, hugged him, and walked away.
"Timeless" Toni wishes luck to all the Owen Cup contestants. She had a message for each competitor and will be at "Double or Nothing" to see who her opponent at ALL IN is.