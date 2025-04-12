AEW Collision Live Coverage 4/12 - Three Owen Hart Cup Matches, Bayne & Bowens In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on April 12, 2025 from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

Tonight's episode is sponsored by MAX's "Last of Us" as the Owen Cup tournament continues. Harley Cameron takes on ROH Women's Champion, Athena. The champ's Minion, Billie Starkz faces Jamie Hayter in a rematch from a couple weeks ago.

"Timeless" Toni Storm will address the Owen Cup competitors. We'll also hear from the TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné. She will face the winner of Cameron vs. Athena. Megan Bayne will also be in action for the first time since Storm defeated her at "Dynasty".

On the men's side, Konosuke Takeshita will take on Brody King. Takeshita faced Hiroshi Tanahashi last night in "The Ace's" final U.S. match.

Last week, Anthony Bowens returned during "Zero Hour" to defeat Max Caster in his open challenge. Tonight, he'll face off against "Vanilla Baby" Blake Christian.

We'll also hear from FTR after they turned on Cope at "Dynasty".