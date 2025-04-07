Absent AEW Star Returns With New Presentation, Squashes Max Caster On Dynasty Pre-Show

Anthony Bowens returned to AEW for the first time since The Acclaimed break-up to defeat his former partner, Max Caster, during the Dynasty Zero Hour.

Caster emerged to try and lead the audience into his self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" chant, before the lights went out to precede Bowens' entrance alongside Billy Gunn. Bowens and Gunn had not been seen since walking away from Caster in January to spell the breaking up of The Acclaimed, with Caster continuing to flaunt himself on weekly television as "The Best Wrestler Alive" – despite losing each of his seven matches in the meantime. Bowens returned complete with new entrance music, graphics, and attire as he became number eight, dropping Caster with a rolling elbow to secure the pinfall after barely a couple of minutes.

Prior to that, the Zero Hour also saw trios action between the team of Nick Wayne and the CRU against AR Fox and Top Flight.

The match saw extended periods of high-flying offense with each competitor taking turns to maintain the flow, exemplified in the closing stretch as Darius Martin caught Wayne with a Spanish Fly, followed by Action Andretti leveling Darius before getting dropkicked out of the equation by Dante Martin; Lio Rush landed a springboard stunner to take out Dante, circling back to Fox taking Rush out with a boot. But Wayne got the better of the exchange to hit Wayne's World and secure the pinfall.