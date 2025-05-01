Adam Page Advances In Owen Hart Cup, Will Face Will Ospreay At AEW Double Or Nothing

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher in a semi-final match of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation tournament in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." Page now moves on to challenge Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing for the chance to take on the AEW World Champion at All In Texas. Page didn't earn the opportunity without a fight Fletcher, however.

Page hit Fletcher with a running lariat and sent him over the ring barricade, seemingly scraping Fletcher's back and causing him to bleed early in the match. Fletcher hit a Brainbuster to Page on the apron before the men took the fight to the ring barricade. Page tripped up Fletcher and hit him with a moonsault followed by a Tombstone on the floor.

"Hangman" hit Fletcher with a pop-up powerbomb, but he kicked out. Page followed it up with a Dead Eye and Fletcher kicked out again. Page countered a Brainbuster and Fletcher countered a Buckshot. Page seemingly had things won when he hit another Dead Eye on the apron and went up top to hit a moonsault to Fletcher on the outside. When he got "The Protostar" back in the ring, Fletcher shoved the referee away and countered another Buckshot with a low blow.

Page kicked out but Fletcher looked for a turnbuckle Brainbuster. Then men battled in the corner, but "Hangman" was able to hit a Buckshot from the turnbuckle, followed by another, for the victory.