AEW Collision TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/22/2025

The May 22, 2025, edition of "AEW Collision" saw a drop in the average overall viewership while remaining steady in the key demographic ratings.

The show's viewership dropped to 353,000, according to "Programming Insider," which was an 11 percent dip from the previous week's 398,000 viewers. The NBA Playoffs game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the night's viewership as a whopping 5.1 million viewers tuned in for the match, while the match's pre-show drew 2.8 million viewers. The Stanley Cup game between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, raked in 1.2 million viewers on Thursday night. "Collision's" 18-49 key demographic rating remained the same as last week at 0.08 and was #12 on cable on Thursday night, as per "Wrestlenomics."

"Collision's" quarter-hour numbers show that viewership declined steadily throughout, after beginning at 539,000 viewers. By the end of the first 30 minutes, viewership had dropped to 497,000, and after the first hour, it went down even further to 305,000 viewers.

The 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. quarter-hour saw the only increase, as viewership rose to 313,000, before dropping to the night's low of 265,000 in the next quarter-hour, and ending at 267,000 viewers for the final 15 minutes. A similar trend was seen in the key demographic ratings, as the show began with a rating of 0.15 and showed promise by rising to 0.17 in the next quarter-hour, before falling to 0.07 in the following 15 minutes and ending at 0.04, with the final 30 minutes of the night holding steady at 0.04.

Last week's show was taped on May 21 and aired a day later, was pre-empted from its usual Saturday night slot, and also aired on TBS instead of TNT. This upcoming week's show will return to its Saturday night slot, and will be taped on May 28.