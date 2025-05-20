AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report

Throughout this year, "AEW Collision" has performed well following sports events or playoff games, but when it returns to its usual time slot at 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, ratings often revert back to normal. AEW's secondary program has proven to post consistent numbers throughout the last two months, but the show continuously struggles to draw above the 400,000 viewer mark.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 398,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased slightly by 4%, while the 18-49 demo declined by 11%. Wrestlenomics also noted that Saturday's episode ended abruptly because of technical issues on the broadcast, with viewership totals only reflecting the 87 minutes that aired live. Additionally, "Collision" faced stiff NHL and NBA playoff competition on Saturday, but they still managed to rank #9 on the night among cable originals in the 18-49 demo.

Although "Collision" is averaging better viewership totals compared to this time last year, their numbers in the key demographic continue to disappoint. Since May 2024, "Collision" has dropped by 33% in the 18-49 demo, averaging 0.08 for the entirety of 2025. This is likely due to AEW's Saturday program now streaming on HBO Max, which hosts younger viewers compared to those on cable.

Following the technical error for "Collision," AEW President Tony Khan has made the uninterrupted version of the program available to watch on Max as of May 19. Reports also suggested that the Triller feed for the show was also interrupted, with many international fans encountering similar broadcasting issues as well.

This past Saturday's pre-taped episode of "Collision" also featured a tribute to the late NFL player and wrestler Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who was honored by WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair.