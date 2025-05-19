Backstage Update On AEW Collision's Broadcast Issues

Viewers of Saturday's "AEW Collision" were met with a surprise when the show came to an abrupt end half an hour early on TNT and HBO Max, with Tony Khan posting that the broadcast was experiencing technical issues.

The latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" featured hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussing the issue, with Alvarez noting that the show was still not available to view on Max last night. Khan later posted an update, noting that the uninterrupted version was initially supposed to play on the west coast feed later on Saturday, but the issues had still not been fixed and the full version did not air.

As of right now, no version of Saturday's "Collision" is available to stream on Max. According to Meltzer, the full episode should be uploaded to the streaming platform at some point today, May 19. As for the Triller feed, which many international fans use to watch the show, the hosts noted that the full broadcast made it out but there were numerous issues, such as problems with the onscreen graphics.

"I don't know exactly what the problem was, but obviously it was very serious if they couldn't fix it, and it still wasn't up on Max today," Meltzer said last night. "Weird situation there."

Saturday's "Collision" was pre-taped earlier in the week, with the show featuring a tribute to late wrestler and football player Steve "Mongo" McMichael as well as matches featuring Kyle Fletcher, Megan Bayne, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and more. Following the McMichael memorial, the show went to commercial and returned with the superhero movie "Black Adam," starring WWE's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

