Mercedes Mone To Challenge For Yet Another Title At AEW Grand Slam In Arena Mexico

Mercedes Mone is coming for her fifth championship belt ahead of challenging "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas next month. Mone posted on X (formerly Twitter) during "AEW Collision" on Wednesday night that she would be challenging for the CMLL World Women's Championship, currently held by Zeuxis, next week when "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico" heads to Arena Mexico.

Mone, who was seated beside commentary watching Storm's match against Julia Hart in the third hour of the four-hour AEW Summer Blockbuster show, posted the challenge, already calling herself "Five Belts Mone." Later in the night, Zeuxis appeared backstage as Mone was being interviewed by Renee Paquette. She told Mone that she accepted her challenge, before hitting her with a right hand and declaring she'd see Mone at Arena Mexico.

"The CEO" recently won her fourth title, after losing the NJPW Women's STRONG Women's title, at the European Wrestling Association's "Prater Catchen" event in Vienna, Austria. She competed in a surprise triple threat match to win the EWA Women's Championship. She currently also holds the TBS Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, as well as the 2025 Owen Hart Memorial Tournament belt.