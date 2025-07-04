Natalya Says This Top WWE Star Is Complete Opposite Backstage Vs. On-Screen

Since making his debut as a WWE wrestler in 2020, Dominik Mysterio has evolved from the relatively timid son of a legend to a womanizing villain. However, according to fellow WWE star Natalya on "Busted Open Radio," Mysterio couldn't be more different when the cameras are off, making him popular among the locker room.

"I'm gonna kill Dominik's vibe," Natalya said. "He's the ultimate ass**** on TV, but behind the scenes, you know he's Rey Mysterio's son. ... Dom shakes everybody's hands. Dom is so respectful to everybody."

Looking back at one of his first European tours, Natalya remembers Mysterio offering to carry the water off the tour bus, which is seen as a sign of respect from younger performers to the industry's veterans. Because of his attitude, Natalya said that Mysterio is constantly receiving help and advice from the rest of the locker room.

"When you're in the ring with somebody who's so respectful, you always want to go above and beyond to just help them," Natalya continued. "Everybody wanted to get onboard with helping Dom because of how he carried himself backstage."

In addition to Mysterio, Natalya named Chad Gable and Liv Morgan as some of the most friendly and supportive wrestlers to spend time around. While Natalya noted that it's certainly possible to succeed as a wrestler while being a jerk to those around, she believes it's better for everyone to show mutual respect in the workplace, especially when your job involves physicality.

"When the bell rings, it's a whole different ball game," Natalya said. "If you're rude to me, when the bell rings, you better be prepared to get f***ing headbutted."

