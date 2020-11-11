During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody came to the ring to talk about wanting to get another shot at MJF, and congratulating AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin on his win. During his promo, Jade Cargill made her AEW debut by running down Cody being a so-called, "giant killer." Cargill has been at ringside for a number of weeks, and said she has been watching her competition, and Cody.

She eventually noted she knows a giant of her own, and revealed it was Shaquille O'Neal, or "Shaq." As noted, O'Neal was backstage at this past weekend's Full Gear. He's previous said he wanted a feud with Cody.

Brandi Rhodes also got involved as she yelled at Cargill for how she spoke to Cody, so it's likely we'll see her involved in this feud. Cargill is currently training at The Nightmare Factory.

