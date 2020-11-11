Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M with Eddie Kingston on commentary

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* MJF and Wardlow's induction into Inner Circle

* Cody Rhodes first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks to be featured

* Kenny Omega to speak

* We'll hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley