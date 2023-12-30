Why Eric Bischoff Says Cody Rhodes Isn't A John Cena-Level Babyface Yet

Every era of wrestling has had a top name to market — and Cody Rhodes' return to the WWE in March presented the perfect opportunity for a new face due to his popularity and character. However, former WWE executive Eric Bischoff believes that Rhodes hasn't gotten to that point yet. In a recent episode of his podcast "Strictly Business," Bischoff said he feels that WWE hasn't put the same effort into Rhodes as they have with other notable stars from the past.

"If you're going to take somebody and turn them into a John Cena, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, or whoever at any point in time was the face of the company, Hulk Hogan, that's a lot of focus and attention and time," Bischoff said. "Much like they put into Roman Reigns, much like they put into John Cena." Bischoff believes that what wrestlers do in the ring only counts for a modicum of their appeal.

"So much of the time, and the effort, and the energy, and the work, and the sweat and the grind is in all the things that happen away from the venue and the arena," Bischoff explained. "They haven't put that into Cody quite yet."

While Bischoff feels that Rhodes hasn't been marketed as the WWE's top face, they at least understand what they have in him. He's been a focal point of several press conferences, all of which have gained significant views.

Rhodes is primed for another big year in 2024 after signing a contract extension, according to Wrestling Observer. With his role as part of the main event in WrestleMania 39 alongside Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see if the WWE runs it back with Rhodes capitalizing on his second opportunity.