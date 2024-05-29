Jake Hager Reportedly Done With AEW

Another name is reportedly gone from AEW after his contract recently expired.

According to Bodyslam.net's Cassidy Haynes, Jake Hager did not re-sign with Tony Khan's company. Haynes reported that the decision was mutual between Hager and AEW and the former Jack Swagger is now a free agent.

The 42 year old's last match with the company was on the February 21 episode of "AEW Rampage," where he was defeated by Roderick Strong. He was last featured on "AEW Dynamite" at the end of December in 2023 when he teamed with The Gunns and Matt Menard in a losing effort against Billy Gunn, The Acclaimed, and Scott Taylor. He signed with AEW in 2019 and made his debut with the company on October 2 as a member of Chris Jericho's inner circle. He didn't make his in-ring debut until Revolution the following February. As Haynes reported, Hager hadn't been used much on AEW programming since the breakup of the Jericho Appreciation Society, where he was a member alongside Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay.

Prior to his run with AEW, Hager was known as Swagger in the company's competition from 2006 to 2017. He debuted with WWE on the revamped ECW brand and won his first title from Matt Hardy in January 2009. "The Real American" was released from the company in March 2017 after requesting to be let go.

AEW's Mark Henry also recently revealed his contract expired and he had not re-signed as well. Henry explained on "Busted Open Radio" that the decision was mutual and he would be taking more time to handle his brands. Henry worked for AEW as an announcer, coach, and scout.