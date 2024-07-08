Backstage News On Joe Hendry Appearance In Closing Moments Of WWE NXT Heatwave

Fans eagerly following the NXT/TNA crossover over the past several weeks likely noticed the lack of any new developments at this past Sunday's NXT Heatwave — that is, until the very last moments of the show. Just before NXT ended its broadcast following the conclusion of the fatal four-way main event, Joe Hendry's smiling face flashed on screen for less than two seconds. Hendry, one of the more popular stars on the TNA roster, was last seen on WWE programming on the June 18th episode of "WWE NXT" in a 25-man battle royal.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, "NXT" is planning to use Hendry in a significant way moving forward. WWE officials are reportedly leaning into Hendry's propensity for going viral, and much like the subtle buildup before the Wyatt Sicks debut, the company apparently feel teasers of Hendry can be just as effective in generating online buzz.

Like TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Hendry is apparently seen by WWE executives as one of the wrestlers from TNA with the most upside. There are rumors of WWE making serious overtures to the Scottish-born wrestler when his current TNA deal expires. Shawn Michaels, Senior VP of Talent Development, said on an NXT Heatwave media call that he wants to work with the Scotsman again in the future. Michaels also praised the musically-inclined performer for thinking outside the box to get over on his own. Hendry, for his part, acknowledged the teaser on X with a screenshot and the comment "Compliments to the Chef," in reference to the meme of Michaels wearing a chef hat gifted to him by Jordynne Grace.

Advertisement