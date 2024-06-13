Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Lists Dream Scenarios For WWE NXT Crossover With TNA
TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has listed the wrestlers from TNA and WWE that she would like to see face each other, and also discussed about her next opponent in TNA.
WWE and TNA Wrestling's recent collaboration has seen Grace appear and wrestle in "WWE NXT," aside from her women's Royal Rumble appearance at the start of the year. Grace, in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, suggested a few matches that she would like to see in the WWE-TNA crossover.
"I hope it's going to continue on [the crosser]. I hope — like, obviously, if you do it too much it's going to not be special anymore. But I do think that there's things you can do, like, can you imagine Josh Alexander wrestling Chad Gable? That'd be special. Or even my husband Jonathan Gresham wrestling Chad Gable, it'd be amazing. And you have like The Rascals reuniting with Dez [Wes Lee]."
She feels that there's a lot that can be done with the two promotions collaborating, and even proposed a joint co-produced pay-per-view between TNA and WWE.
"I feel like there's so much that can be done and I think that all that is just super exciting for fans and it's good for wrestling in general," said Grace. "Ultimately, I'm obsessed with the idea of a Worlds Collide pay-per-view, like that is the apex to me. That's like the ultimate thing. Like a yearly pay-per-view where that happens and all the matches that fans dream about can finally come to fruition."
Grace on the exposure WWE has given her
Jordynne Grace also explained that she has wrestled the same way in WWE as she has done in TNA, but added that the main difference is that there are more eyes on her in WWE than TNA.
"The only thing that's different is that WWE has that exposure, that national exposure. And I feel like I'm getting acknowledgment now. That's like the big thing, people are going out of their way to try to figure out who I am. They're hearing my name in WWE and they're going to the TNA YouTube or they're going to you know watch the shows online on the TNA Plus app," said the TNA star.
Grace also hopes that someone from WWE will accept her open challenge at the Against All Odds pay-per-view, which is set to take place on Friday, June 14.
"I mean, my hopes are obviously that it's someone from WWE [to accept her open challenge]. I kind of went into their world, so I feel like they kind of got to come into mine. I want to wrestle on my home turf against one of theirs and I feel like, you know, it's only fair; I came over there so they got to send someone over here."
In her match at "NXT" Battleground, Grace lost to "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who could potentially answer Grace's open challenge having expressed her desire to face the Knockouts Champion in TNA.