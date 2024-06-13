Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Lists Dream Scenarios For WWE NXT Crossover With TNA

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has listed the wrestlers from TNA and WWE that she would like to see face each other, and also discussed about her next opponent in TNA.

WWE and TNA Wrestling's recent collaboration has seen Grace appear and wrestle in "WWE NXT," aside from her women's Royal Rumble appearance at the start of the year. Grace, in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, suggested a few matches that she would like to see in the WWE-TNA crossover.

"I hope it's going to continue on [the crosser]. I hope — like, obviously, if you do it too much it's going to not be special anymore. But I do think that there's things you can do, like, can you imagine Josh Alexander wrestling Chad Gable? That'd be special. Or even my husband Jonathan Gresham wrestling Chad Gable, it'd be amazing. And you have like The Rascals reuniting with Dez [Wes Lee]."

She feels that there's a lot that can be done with the two promotions collaborating, and even proposed a joint co-produced pay-per-view between TNA and WWE.

"I feel like there's so much that can be done and I think that all that is just super exciting for fans and it's good for wrestling in general," said Grace. "Ultimately, I'm obsessed with the idea of a Worlds Collide pay-per-view, like that is the apex to me. That's like the ultimate thing. Like a yearly pay-per-view where that happens and all the matches that fans dream about can finally come to fruition."

